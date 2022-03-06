Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Cold & Snowy! 3/6/2022

Overview: Winter is making a comeback...

Today: Much colder with snow developing over many areas during the morning. The southeastern corner of the state may miss out on the snow for much of the day, but the air will still be considerably colder. Snow will have a “banded” nature today which will result in variable snowfall accumulations over the area, but several inches of snow will accumulate over and near the mountains today. We expect a range of (2”- 6”) over the Pikes Peak Region with the heaviest amounts more likely southwest of downtown along highway 115 towards Penrose/Canon City, and under localized heavier bands developing over southern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties. Snowfall accumulations of 5”- 10” might occur over some mountain communities southwest of Pueblo, and possibly over the Wet Mountain Valley. Pueblo and Canon City will probably receive 2”-6” with the heaviest amounts near the mountains and under localized, southwest to northeast oriented bands that have developed this morning. Over the plains farther east, accumulations of 1”- 3” or less will be more likely. High temperatures will only reach the 20s to lower 30s for most areas.

Tonight: Periods of light snow are expected this evening with the coverage of snow decreasing during the night. Light snow will remain possible over and near the mountains into early Monday morning. Cold tonight so any additional snow will keep roadways slick. We expect low temperatures in the teens for most areas.

Extended: Scattered snow showers are possible over and near the mountains on Monday with light additional accumulations of snow possible, but away from the mountains conditions should remain dry, and all areas will remain chilly. Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry and a little warmer, then colder again with more snow likely late Wednesday into Thursday. We look to warm up by next weekend!