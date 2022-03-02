Sunny skies and warm through Friday

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue through Friday… before winter weather returns this weekend.

TODAY: Sunny skies with well above average temperatures ahead for Wednesday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the 70s and low-80s across the region.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Warm and above average temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue through Friday. The weekend will usher in cooler temperatures and a return to winter weather. Expect a rain and snow mix during the day on Saturday, before colder air arrives and we see snow start to falling overnight into Sunday morning. Much colder Sunday with morning lows in the low-20s and afternoon highs in the 30s and low-40s. Temperatures will rebound early next week.