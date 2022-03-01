Warmth! Plenty of sunshine and warm the next three days

Welcome to March weather madness! 70s and 80s for the middle of the week.

TODAY: A beautiful start to the month of March with sunny skies and highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight. Morning lows will fall off into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will maintain control over our weather pattern through the end of the work week with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper-70s… and even a few low-80s! Colder temperatures and a chance for rain and snow showers returns to southern Colorado on Saturday. High temps Sunday will drop into the 30s and 40s.