WEATHER ALERT: One more round of snow on the way

WEATHER ALERT: Frigid temperatures and one more round of snow ahead for Wednesday night.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with highs only in the teens today. We'll see bands of snow develop late this afternoon and tonight with several more inches of snow possible.

TONIGHT: Periods of snow tonight and early into Thursday morning. Most of the heavier snow should come to an end by sunrise Thursday morning. Frigid sub-zero and single digit lows once again.

EXTENDED: As the snow comes to an end, we'll still be cold through the start of the weekend. Morning lows will continue to drop into the single digits through Saturday morning. Warmer by Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-50s.