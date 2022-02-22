WEATHER ALERT: Bitterly cold with periods of snow over the next two days.

TODAY: Snow showers and biting cold temperatures for Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will max out in the teens and low-20s.

TONIGHT: Another round of snow is expected for Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Several inches will be possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo through Wednesday morning. Frigid overnight with sub-zero and single digit lows.

EXTENDED: Another round of snow can be expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning while temperatures remain extremely cold. Highs Wednesday will only be in the teens. Chances for snow diminish by Thursday morning, but the cold temps will continue into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 40s and 50s by Sunday afternoon.