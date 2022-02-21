WEATHER ALERT: Bitter cold and snow on the way!

WEATHER ALERT: A prolonged period of frigid temperatures and accumulating snow is moving in Monday night.

TODAY: For your Monday look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Conditions will be windy out across the plains.

TONIGHT: Cold air comes plowing into southern Colorado by Tuesday morning with snow possible through sunrise. Morning lows will dip into the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Tuesday will usher in the start of the bitterly cold temperatures that will carry us through the end of the work week. Highs Tuesday will top out in the low to mid-20s with snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times Tuesday night through Wednesday morning… with several inches possible along the I-25 corridor. Sub zero temperatures will greet us Wednesday morning… and highs will only make it into the mid-teens. We'll see periods of snow through Thursday with frigid overnight lows through Saturday. Saturday and Sunday we'll begin climbing out of the deep freeze.