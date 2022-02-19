Warm Weekend before the Arctic Blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

It's been a mild weekend across Southeastern Colorado, and we can expect another mild day on Sunday with daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s again, but an Arctic blast will rush into the region on Tuesday and will stay in Colorado all the way through next weekend.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid teens on Tuesday and Wednesday and periods of light to moderate snowfall will bring several inch accumulations to the Southeast Plains.

The Central and Southwest mountains could see a couple feet with this next system, but time will tell who gets the most.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend before the warm gives way to the storm!