Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Sunny & Warmer – 2/19/2022

Overview: We’re tracking a warmer weekend, but winter weather will return before too long.

Today: Sunny & warmer with a breezy/windy afternoon expected over the plains mainly east of the I-25 corridor, and in pockets on and near the mountains. Along the I-25 corridor the wind shouldn’t be too bad for most areas. We expect high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains with 40s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will get colder.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70 for the plains, 40s to lower 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday should start out breezy and mild but much colder air will begin to move over the area from north to south by late morning or early afternoon. By later Monday afternoon areas of light snow may begin developing over the Pikes Peak Region with snow spreading southward over more areas mainly over and near the mountains Monday night and Tuesday. The air will be very chilly on Tuesday with high temperatures only reaching the teens and 20s for most areas in eastern Colorado, but the San Luis Valley could remain considerably warmer. Low temperatures Tuesday night will probably fall to a few degrees either side of zero, and Wednesday should remain cold as well with high temperatures only in the 20s to near 30 at best, and intermittent light snow could continue over some areas. Thursday shouldn’t be quite as chilly, but there may still be some snow showers over parts of the state. Friday and Saturday should be dry and a little warmer.