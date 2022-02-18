The weekend… sunny and warm. Next week… not so much!

A fantastic forecast heading into the weekend… sunny and warm!

TODAY: Our warming trend gets underway as we roll into the weekend… with high temperatures in the mid and upper-50s. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Cold again overnight with clear skies and light winds. Saturday morning lows will fall into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through the weekend with above average temperatures in the low to mid-60s. We could even see a few low-70s Sunday afternoon. Much colder air and snow will arrive in Colorado on Monday night. Along with the snow comes the cold temperatures… with lows approaching zero and highs in the teens and low-20s Tues and Wednesday.