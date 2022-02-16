WEATHER ALERT: Snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning

WEATHER ALERT: Snow moves into southern Colorado Wednesday evening… and continues early into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Quiet weather through early Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-40s. Snow will begin to overspread the Palmer Divide and Colorado Springs after 5 PM.

TONIGHT: Snow will be heavy at times through early Thursday morning with 1" to 3" possible by sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures will be much colder Thursday with morning starts in the teens and low-20s and afternoon highs in the mid-30s.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the region for the weekend, with more sunshine and very mild temperatures returning to southern Colorado. High temperatures this weekend will climb into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday. Another winter storm is poised to hit the region early next week.