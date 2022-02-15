Warm and breezy today… snow tomorrow.

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy ahead for your Tuesday afternoon. Winter weather returns Wednesday.

TODAY: Very warm and above average temperatures with highs in the low and mid-60s. Even some low 70s across the far eastern plains… coupled with windy conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and cooling off Wednesday with snow starting to fall late into the afternoon. Several inches of snow is possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo… with higher totals in the higher terrain west of

I-25. Snow will come to an end by sunrise Thursday morning. Much colder Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Warming temperatures this weekend with highs climbing into the mid and upper-50s.