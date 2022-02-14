Sunny and mild for Valentines Day… winter weather returns Wednesday

Beautiful weather the next two days with winter weather returning on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs today will top out in the mid and upper-50s and winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and seasonably cold overnight as morning lows dip into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm Tuesday afternoon. High temps will climb into the 60s and even some 70s across the southeastern plains. Winds will likely gust 30 to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon. Snow and colder temperatures are on the horizon for Wednesday. Several inches of snow are possible from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Much colder on Thursday with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the 30s. We'll transition to warmer temperatures by the weekend.