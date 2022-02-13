Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warmer – 2/13/2022

Overview: We’re tracking warmer air over the next several days.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains. There will be breezy areas over the eastern plains, an in pockets over the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear with low temperatures in the 20s for most areas, but some communities near the mountains may hover in the lower 30s, and the high mountain valleys will fall into the single digits.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look warm and dry, and increasing wind and clouds are expected on Tuesday. Much colder air should arrive by Wednesday bringing another chance for snow to much of the area. Thursday looks dry but chilly, and Friday and Saturday should be warmer.