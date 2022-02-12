Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Slick Start – 2/12/2022

Overview: We’re tracking warmer air over the next several days.

Today: Expect some slick roadways early this morning, and we will be slow to warm under a partly cloudy sky. There will be some breezy areas mainly northeast of Colorado Springs, and any wind will feel cool today. We expect high temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for most areas along and west of the I-25 corridor, middle 40s for the southeastern plains.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will fall into the single digits.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains, mainly 40s over the mountains.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look warm and dry, and increasing wind and clouds are expected on Tuesday. Much colder air should arrive by Wednesday bringing another chance for snow to much of the area. Thursday looks dry but chilly, and Friday and Saturday should be warmer.