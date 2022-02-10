Sunny and warm Thursday. Light snow Friday night.

Another beautiful February day here across southern Colorado. Lots of sunshine!

TODAY: Well above average temperatures ahead for your Thursday afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the mid-50s and low-60s. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably cold overnight with morning lows falling into the upper-20s and low-30s by sunrise Friday morning.

EXTENDED: Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s. Light snow is in the forecast for Friday night and early Saturday morning. Accumulations will be light. This is a fast moving system and we'll see partial clearing by sunrise Saturday. Morning lows will fall into the teens and low-20s. Chilly Saturday afternoon… but mainly sunny. Highs will rebound for Sunday and early next week with highs climbing back into the 50s and 60s.