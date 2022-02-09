Mild midweek temperatures… With light snow possible Friday night

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures again for your Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: A few more clouds hanging around Wednesday afternoon with above average temperatures. Highs today will max out in the low to mid-50s. There is a very low chance for a few showers across the far eastern plains.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold overnight. We'll see morning lows falling into the low and mid-20s by sunrise Thursday morning.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through the end of the week with above average temperatures. We're still tracking a chance for snow from Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow will be heavier over the higher terrain west of Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Colder temps behind this system on Saturday with lows in the teens and highs in the mid-40s. Rapidly warming by the end of the weekend and early next week.