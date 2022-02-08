Mainly sunny and mild the next few days

Another gorgeous day with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-50s. Breezy north winds this afternoon in the range of 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold once again overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will remain slightly above average through Friday. There is a very small chance for a few snow showers overnight into Thursday morning... and a better shot for light snow Friday night and Saturday morning. High temperatures will remain in the upper-40s and low-50s... with morning lows in the teens and low-20s.