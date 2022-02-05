Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Warmer, Breezy At Times – 2/5/2022

Overview: We’re tracking some fast-moving, weak systems that will bring periods of wind and possibly brief snowfall to parts of the area.

Today: Sunny this morning, partly cloudy and breezy at times over and near the mountains this afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains, 30s to lower 40s for our local mountain communities, and some 20s over the high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear early, then partly cloudy over and near the mountains late with low temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with intermittent snow showers or flurries possible, mainly over and near the mountains. We expect a chilly breeze and cooler air with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most areas.

Extended: Monday should be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Another fast-moving cold front will kick up the wind and bring colder air to eastern Colorado late Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s possible as the cold front arrives that some areas will experience a quick burst of snow, or at least some flurries. The rest of the week looks dry and warmer.