Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:40 AM

Another bitterly cold day across southern Colorado

2-3-22 highs

Bitterly cold temperatures ahead for your Thursday afternoon, with a warming trend this weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy early with clouds starting to thin out as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will only be in the upper teens and low-20s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and and frigid again overnight. Morning lows will again drop into the sub-zero and single digits by sunrise Friday morning.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the region through Saturday with gradually warmer temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the mid-30s and warming into the mid and upper-40s by Saturday. Another cold front moves across the area Saturday night, and drops temperatures by some ten degrees for Sunday. Warmer temps return early next week.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content