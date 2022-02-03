Another bitterly cold day across southern Colorado

Bitterly cold temperatures ahead for your Thursday afternoon, with a warming trend this weekend.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy early with clouds starting to thin out as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will only be in the upper teens and low-20s.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and and frigid again overnight. Morning lows will again drop into the sub-zero and single digits by sunrise Friday morning.

EXTENDED: High pressure builds across the region through Saturday with gradually warmer temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the mid-30s and warming into the mid and upper-40s by Saturday. Another cold front moves across the area Saturday night, and drops temperatures by some ten degrees for Sunday. Warmer temps return early next week.