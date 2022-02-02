WEATHER ALERT: Snow and cold for your Wednesday

WEATHER ALERT: Colorado Springs and Pueblo remain under winter storm warnings.

TODAY: Snow will continue to fall through late morning… with snow tapering to showers late this afternoon. An additional 1"-3" inches will be possible depending on location and elevation. Highs today will be in the upper-teens and low-20s.

TONIGHT: Snow comes to an end tonight, with dangerously cold temperatures Thursday morning. Zero to ten below likely by sunrise tomorrow morning.

EXTENDED: Another bitterly cold day coming up Thursday with highs in the low-20s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure builds in through the weekend with a gradually warming trend through Saturday. Highs by Saturday will return to the mid and upper-40s.