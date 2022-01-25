WEATHER ALERT: Periods of snow and cold Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: Periods of light snow through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Accumulations of less than an inch for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with periods of snow during the day. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid-30s. Snow showers will drop south of the area by this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frigid overnight, with morning lows dropping into the teens and single digits across southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will off up a one day reprieve with more sunshine and temperatures in the low and mid-40s. Our next system arrives Thursday with light snow and colder temperatures. We'll see a quiet weather pattern and warming trend heading into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper-50s and low-60s by Saturday.