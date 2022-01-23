Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Crisp Start, Warmer Finish – 1/23/2022

Overview: We’re tracking warmer and drier conditions for the weekend!

Today: We’ll be warmer with some mainly thin mountain wave clouds around, but we don’t expect much wind so it should be a pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s across the area.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will get colder with temperatures in the single digits.

Extended: Monday will warm into the 40s and 50s again, but we do expect increasing clouds and wind. Colder air will arrive Monday night and Tuesday bringing many areas another chance for at least some light snow. Breezy & a little warmer on Wednesday, then colder again with a chance for at least some light snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Friday looks dry, breezy, and a little warmer again.