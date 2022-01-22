Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Clearing Up – 1/22/2022

Overview: We’re tracking warmer and drier conditions for the weekend!

Today: Expect some slick spots early this morning, especially on secondary roadways. Light snow and flurries over parts of southern Colorado will end early and the sky will gradually clear leaving everyone mostly sunny for much of the day. By late in the afternoon some mountain wave clouds might begin developing over northern areas, possibly leading to a colorful sunset. The wind won’t be too problematic today outside of a chilly breeze for areas mainly northeast of Colorado Springs, but it will be cold this morning and a bit slow to warm with high temperatures only reaching the 30s and 40s for most areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will get colder with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero likely.

Sunday: We’ll be warmer with some mainly thin mountain wave clouds around, but we don’t expect much wind so it should be a pleasant afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s across the area.

Extended: Monday will warm into the 40s and 50s again, but we do expect increasing clouds and wind. Colder air will arrive Monday night and Tuesday bringing many areas another chance for at least some light snow. Breezy & a little warmer on Wednesday, then colder again with a chance for at least some light snow on Thursday. Friday looks dry, breezy, and a little warmer again.