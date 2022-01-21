WEATHER ALERT: Snow possible for the Friday evening commute

WEATHER ALERT: Periods of rain and snow early Friday before changing over to all snow Friday evening.

TODAY: Snow and snow showers heading into the lunch-hour today. Accumulations will be light for Colorado Springs and Pueblo… with one to two inches into Teller and Freemont counties.

TONIGHT: Snow through late tonight, but snow moving to the south and coming to an end by midnight. Partial clearing and cold Saturday morning with lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: More sunshine and cool Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s. Mild temperatures Sunday with highs back into the low-50s. We'll see another chance for snow by next Tuesday.