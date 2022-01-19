WEATHER ALERT: Light snow and cold this afternoon

WEATHER ALERT: Freezing drizzle and snow showers will be possible through Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold weather ahead for your Wednesday afternoon with max temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s. Light areas of freezing drizzle will be possible through late morning, with snow showers possible through the afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal and generally less than .5" of snow.

TONIGHT: Evening shower showers will be possible, coupled with cold temperatures. Overnight lows Thursday morning will drop into the teens.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold again Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-30s. We'll see another chance for accumulating snow Friday afternoon and evening. It's looking like a cold and dry start to the weekend with teens Saturday morning and highs in the 30s and 40s.