Warm today before colder air comes rushing in!

Increasing clouds and warm temperatures Tuesday before much colder air arrives Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead for your Tuesday. Highs today will range from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

TONIGHT: Colder air arrives tonight with areas of freezing fog and drizzle possible Tuesday morning. Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: A wintry mix of winter weather will be possible Wednesday morning... with light to moderate snow across the eastern plains Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the low to mid-30s. We'll see another chance for accumulating snow by Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.