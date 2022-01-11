Mostly sunny and warm once again Tuesday

Mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures through Thursday.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, and once again well above average temperatures with highs in the mid and upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Overnight lows will dip into low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: It's a pretty quiet forecast with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures through Thursday. Friday will be our first chance for see a few showers and slightly cooler, but still above average temperatures. At this time Saturday and Sunday look dry and mild.