Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Tracking Colder Air & Snow – 1/8/2022

Overview: We’re tracking colder air and a chance for some light snow this weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow developing over the high country this morning where 3”- 6” or more of snow could accumulate over the higher passes during the day, and combined with wind should lead to winter driving conditions. Over eastern Colorado this afternoon will be breezy at times with temperatures warming briefly into the 50s to near 60 for the plains along and south of the Arkansas River, mainly 40s over the Pikes Peak Region and mountain valleys late this morning and early this afternoon. A cold front will slide southward over the area as the afternoon progresses bringing noticeably colder air and thickening clouds across the area. By late afternoon, scattered snow showers may begin developing over the Pikes Peak Region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers increasing over more areas. While snow should be light in most cases, there could be occasional bursts of heavier snow under localized bands that reduce visibility and briefly whiten roadways. The focus for more sustained snowfall and localized heavier bands appears most likely near the higher terrain along and west of I-25 somewhere between about Monument Hill and southern Pueblo County, and heavier bands within this area could produce snowfall accumulations on the order of about 1”- 3” through the night over some areas, possibly leading to a period of slick travel during the night. By morning the air should have cooled into the 20s over the plains, mainly teens over the mountains, and single digits over the high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some lingering light snow or flurries in the morning, then decreasing clouds and cool during the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for most areas.

Extended: Warmer air and breezy conditions should return to the area starting Monday with temperatures climbing back into the 50s to lower 60s for the plains by Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak upper-level system may spread scattered rain and snow showers over parts of Colorado starting Thursday, and Friday looks chilly with a chance for some light snow or flurries.