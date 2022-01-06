Partial clearing as we make our way into Thursday afternoon with cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

TODAY: After frigid starts in the single digits, highs will only climb into the upper-20s and low-30s for afternoon highs. Winds will be much later today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight. Morning low Friday will fall into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: A rapid warming trend gets underway Friday with afternoon high temperatures jumping into the upper-50s and low to mid-60s. Our next system will move into Colorado Saturday with accumulating snow in the mountains. Right now the forecast has very little if any accumulating snowfall across southern Colorado. Temps will be around ten degrees colder for Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Warmer yet early next week.