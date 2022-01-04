WEATHER ALERT: High wind warning up for Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: A high wind warning has been issued for El Paso and Teller counties through 5 PM this evening.

TODAY: Mild temperatures and strong winds Tuesday. NW winds in the range of 30 to 40 mph and gusting as high as 65 mph. Temps will be relatively mild today with highs in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Windy Tuesday evening, with the winds backing off later tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the teens and low-20s on Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper-40s. A cold front will drive through the area Wednesday night, bringing a chance for light snow in Colorado Springs. The heavier snow will likely stay farther to the north along the Palmer Divide and into the Denver Metro. Frigid temperatures can be expected on Thursday with single digit starts and Thursday afternoon highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. A very quick rebound on Friday with highs back in the 50s and 60s.