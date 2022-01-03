Sunny skies and mild temperatures to start the week

Mainly sunny and mild temperatures ahead for your Monday.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine and above average temperatures Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-20s and a few single digits.

EXTENDED: The forecast through the extended is basically dry through the end of the work week… with just a small chance for snow showers on Wednesday. Highs through Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s. A quick one day blast of cold air will drop temperatures into the 20s and 30s on Thursday before a quick 20 degree rebound Friday.