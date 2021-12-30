Mainly sunny, mild, and windy Thursday afternoon

Partly cloud, mild, and windy Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: A mixture of sunshine and a few clouds for your Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be mild and the winds will be stronger this afternoon. Expect SW winds 20-30 mph and gusting as high as 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows Friday in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures early on New Year's Eve day before the cold air rushes in. Accumulating snow is snow in the forecast for late Friday night into Saturday morning. 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible in Colorado Springs… and around one inch in the Pueblo area. Very cold Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will be in the teens and low-20s… and single digit starts on Sunday morning. A quick warming trend early next week with temperatures back in the 50s.