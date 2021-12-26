Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Too Much Wind – 12/26/2021

Overview: We’re tracking high country snow, fire weather, and possibly damaging wind gusts.

Today: Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon over the plains with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys, BUT…

Snow will develop over the high country where travel will become hazardous over the high mountain passes as snow accumulates and the wind increases. The plains will remain dry, but spotty snow showers could briefly develop over our local mountain areas, The wind will become very strong again today, especially south of the Arkansas River. Fire weather conditions are expected over all of southeastern Colorado so a Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 11 AM and lasts until 5 PM. Damaging wind gusts are also possible again, especially near the mountains along and south of the Arkansas River where wind gusts over 70 mph are possible. Farther north and east, the wind gusts won’t be quite as strong, but occasional gusts over 50 mph are still possible. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for much of southern Colorado until 8 PM.

Tonight: While snow will continue to fly over the high country, mostly clear conditions are expected over eastern Colorado. The stronger wind gusts should gradually subside for most areas through the night, but gusty wind may continue at times over and near the Sangre De Cristo mountains. By morning the air should have cooled into the teens and 20s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys should dip in to the single digits.

Extended: Monday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with high temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s for the plains, 30s to lower 40s for the mountains and high mountain valleys. Snow will continue to fall at times over the high country where wind driven snow will make for difficult travel at times through at least mid-week. Although spotty, brief snow showers could develop over and near the eastern mountains on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, we expect more wind than snow. Over most eastern Colorado the rest of the week looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy to windy at times and colder with high temperatures generally in the 30s and 40s for most of us along and west of I-25 and a few lower 50s over the southeastern plains.