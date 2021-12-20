Mainly sunny and mild the next few days

It's the start to another warm work week with well above average temperatures through Wednesday.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild with highs in the mid-50s for Colorado Springs and the upper-50s around Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly morning starts Tuesday with lows in the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Mild and dry condition will prevail through the middle of the week. A storm system will impact the mountains for Thursday and Friday with accumulating snow along the Continental Divide. In southern Colorado there will be a small chance for a few rain showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now it looks like we'll be dry for Christmas Day and Sunday.