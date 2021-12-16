Calm winds and cool temperatures!

Mainly sunny skies, cool, and breezy ahead for your Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: Our winds will be much lighter today with sunny skies and cool temperatures. Expect highs today in the low-50s for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, light winds, and cold overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the teens and 20s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: We'll be heading into another extended dry spell over the next seven days. And temperatures will be quite chilly both Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s. A minor warming trend early next week, with slightly above average temperatures.