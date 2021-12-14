Skip to Content
today at 8:34 AM
Published 7:50 AM

WEATHER ALERT: Strong and damaging winds are possible starting Wednesday morning.

12-14 HIGH WINDS

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy for your Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will top out in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: A strong cold front will bring snow to the mountains overnight. Overnight lows will dip into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Strong winds will impact southern Colorado starting on Wednesday morning. West winds 35 to 45 mph with winds gusting as high as 70 mph. Behind this system we'll see much cooler temperatures through the start of the weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

