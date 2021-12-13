Warm and the next coupled of days

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy for your Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Extremely mild December temperatures today with highs in the low and mid-60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows dipping into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures and windy conditions Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s. Snow will begin in the mountains Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. For the plains… strong and possibly damaging winds are in the cards for Wednesday with much colder temperatures through the end of the week.