Partly cloudy and cool today… with mountain snow ramping up

Partly cloudy cool and breezy Thursday… with snow picking up along the Continental Divide.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon. We're looking at a high of 56 in Colorado Springs and the low-60s in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Snow will intensify over the Continental Divide tonight and into Friday morning. Expecting just light snow showers along the I-25 corridor.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow will begin to taper off by late Friday morning. Much colder Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Morning lows will be frigid Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. A warming trend gets underway Sunday.