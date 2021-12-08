Increasing clouds and cool Wednesday afternoon

Increasing clouds and mild temperatures ahead for your Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: More sunshine early, with increasing clouds during the afternoon. We will see some light snow in the mountains today. Highs today of 54 in Colorado Springs and 60 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows Thursday in the low-30s… and low-20s in the mountains.

EXTENDED: Snow will be heavy at times in the mountains during the day Thursday… and the snow in many places will continue overnight into Friday morning. Snow showers with light accumulations are possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo Friday morning. Much colder with highs in the mid-30s and low-40s. Frigid starts can be expected Saturday morning.