Mainly cloudy and cool Tuesday… A chance for snow by Friday

Today: Mainly cloudy and cool ahead for your Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low-50s for Colorado Springs and the mid-50s for the Pueblo area.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool through Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to the low-60s. We will see a chance for snow coming up on Friday… perhaps our first accumulating snow on Friday. Much colder conditions for the first half of the weekend on Saturday.