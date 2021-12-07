Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 7:42 AM
Published 7:34 AM

Mainly cloudy and cool Tuesday… A chance for snow by Friday

12-7 HIGHS

Today: Mainly cloudy and cool ahead for your Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low-50s for Colorado Springs and the mid-50s for the Pueblo area.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows in the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool through Thursday with highs in the mid-50s to the low-60s. We will see a chance for snow coming up on Friday… perhaps our first accumulating snow on Friday. Much colder conditions for the first half of the weekend on Saturday.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content