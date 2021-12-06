MONDAY FORECAST: Colder with mountain snow moving in

TODAY: High temperatures will be very cold today compared to what we have been feeling lately. Expect highs not to reach 40 degrees this afternoon with some cloudy skies as well. Mountain snow will begin late tonight and last through Tuesday. 2-6 inches of snow is expected for some higher mountain locations while the lower elevations remain dry.

EXTENDED: A warming trend is expected through Thursday as a weak ridge sets up. This will keep us dry with seasonable temperatures through this time. Our next big weather maker looks to be approaching by Thursday to Friday and could be a big snow producer for the mountains and could bring the lower elevations their first snow of the season. It's still a few days out but this is the best chance we've seen for snow in quite some time.