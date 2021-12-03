A sunny and mild end to the work week

A beautiful end to the work week with sunny skies and above average temperatures.

TODAY: No record breaking temperatures for your Friday, but still sunny skies with highs in the low and mid-60s. The average highs for Colorado Springs and Pueblo are 46 and 50 respectively.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Dry conditions and mild temperatures through the weekend. Cooler temperatures early next week with accumulating mountain snow and snow showers possible in southern Colorado Tuesday.