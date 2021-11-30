A little cooler today, but still above average

A cold front will usher in cooler temperatures today, but still well above average.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures warming quickly back up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The extended forecast remains dry, with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.