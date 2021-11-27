Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Slightly Cooler – 11/27/2021

Overview: We’ll be a little cooler to start the weekend, but we expect another warming trend to start soon!

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy for some areas during the afternoon. Breezy at times over the plains with cooler high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains, 40s to lower 50s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 20s for most areas, although he high mountain valleys will get colder as usual with single digits and teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer again with high temperatures in the 60s for the plains with mainly 50s for the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Monday will be warm again and probably not too windy with high temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains, 50s and 60s for the mountains and high mountains valleys. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, but outside of flurries or brief, spotty snow showers over the ski resorts, dry across most of the state. Warmer again Wednesday and Thursday with increasing wind. Friday will be windy and may start out warm, but sharply colder air will move from north to south over the area sometime during the day. Next weekend looks chilly with a chance for some snow.