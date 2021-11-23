Sunny and windy today. Snow showers Wednesday

Partly cloud, warm, and windy this afternoon.

TODAY: Critical fire weather Tuesday with SW winds 15 to 20 mph. Very warm today with highs mid-60s to the upper-70s out east.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover overnight will prop up overnight temperatures. Morning lows Wednesday low to mid-30s with rain and snow showers.

EXTENDED: Rain and snow showers can be expected during the day Wednesday. Skies will begin to clear overnight… and morning lows Thanksgiving day will be quite cold. Highs will be in the upper-40s and low-50s Thanksgiving day. Warmer for the weekend.