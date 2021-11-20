Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Slightly Cooler – 11/20/2021

Overview: The air will be warmer early in the week. Thanksgiving looks chilly…

Today: More clouds than sun and cooler with some breezy areas this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Later this afternoon, isolated, brief rain and/or snow showers are possible, mainly over and near the mountains.

Tonight: Any spotty rain and/or snow showers this evening will end, then partly cloudy for many areas. By morning, patchy low clouds may develop over the northern slopes of the Palmer Divide and the Raton Mesa. Low temperatures in the 20s to near 30 for the plains with teens and 20s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Sunday: Any patchy low clouds around in the morning will give way to a mostly sunny sky. We’ll be a little breezy at times and cooler with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most areas.

Extended: After a crisp start Monday looks sunny and warmer. Still warm on Tuesday, but we’ll have more wind and clouds. We’ll be windy and start to turn colder again on Wednesday, and rain and snow showers are possible as the colder air arrives, likely later in the day. Thanksgiving will be a bit chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s. Right now, it appears we’ll avoid any significant precipitation with the colder air, but scattered, brief snow showers are a slight possibility over and near the mountains. The rest of the holiday weekend looks warmer, breezy, and probably mostly dry.