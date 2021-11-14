Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Slightly Cooler – 11/14/2021

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts over the next week, but in between we should have some warm weather at times.

Today: Expect a mixture of sun and clouds, some wind, and slightly cooler air with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys will cool into the teens and a few pockets near the mountains may remain in the 40s. The air may begin warming over and near the mountains before dawn.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday should be warm with increasing wind and a mixture of clouds and sun. A stronger cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday likely bringing a quick shot of snow to the ski resorts in the northern part of the state. Scattered snow showers might develop briefly over the Pikes Peak Region as well, but right now it doesn’t appear likely we’ll receive much precipitation. Wednesday looks significantly cooler/blustery for most areas thanks to a period of gusty wind. Thursday and Friday will be cool and breezy under a partly cloudy sky.