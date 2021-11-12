Sunny skies and quiet heading into the weekend

Sunny skies but cool temperatures for your Friday afternoon.

TODAY: High temperatures Friday will be cool and slightly below average for this time in November. Highs today will be in the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold again overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: The ups and down continue through the middle of next week. Warm Saturday and slightly cooler Sunday. Significantly warmer Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-70s! Cooler weather and perhaps a few showers by Wednesday.