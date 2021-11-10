Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 7:23 AM

Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday

11-10 HIGHS

Partly cloudy and cool for your Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Morning cloud cover will give way to partly cloudy skies later today. Highs will top out in the upper-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight low. Most areas will dip into the upper-20s with the teens for some locations.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and chilly through the end of the work week, with a series of dry fronts crossing southern Colorado. Periods of snow showers will continue in the mountains along the Continental Divide.

Weather
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content