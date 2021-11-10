Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday

Partly cloudy and cool for your Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: Morning cloud cover will give way to partly cloudy skies later today. Highs will top out in the upper-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight low. Most areas will dip into the upper-20s with the teens for some locations.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and chilly through the end of the work week, with a series of dry fronts crossing southern Colorado. Periods of snow showers will continue in the mountains along the Continental Divide.