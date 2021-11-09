Skip to Content
Weather
Mostly sunny and mild Tuesday, increasing cloudiness tonight

Mainly sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon, with increasing clouds Tuesday night.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low and mid-60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds during the overnight hours with morning lows Wednesday in the upper-30s and low-40s.

EXTENDED: Conditions will remain dry across southern Colorado with several weak fronts passing across the area. Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. We'll see a warming trend heading into the weekend.

